 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rude Boi OG (bred by Archive Seed Bank)

Rude Boi OG (bred by Archive Seed Bank)

by Certified Portland

Write a review
Certified Portland Cannabis Flower Rude Boi OG (bred by Archive Seed Bank)
Certified Portland Cannabis Flower Rude Boi OG (bred by Archive Seed Bank)
Certified Portland Cannabis Flower Rude Boi OG (bred by Archive Seed Bank)
Certified Portland Cannabis Flower Rude Boi OG (bred by Archive Seed Bank)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

"The Atlanta favourite, The “Irene” OG. From the original source Rudeboi/Grohard, and named after him. An awesomely potent mix of all things OG and Kush from the legendary Social palate of lip-smacking flavours.The Irene is famous throughout the South East USA where it commands the highest price and is sought after by all those who will pay the fee to enjoy the sophisticated flavour and it’s sublimely potent effect. Our Rudeboi OG hybrid makes for the a very uncommon fragrance that is supremely satisfying. Difficult to describe, it’s those “old school” dank hashy kushy low notes of both parents that gets amplified 10 fold in the crossbreed and makes for the of the most inexplicably delightful and refreshing smoke." - Archive Seed Bank

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

RudeBoi OG

RudeBoi OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

About this brand

Certified Portland Logo
At Certified Portland, we are committed to cultivating much more than high quality genetics from master breeders. We are also committed to nurturing higher standards of quality control & methodology in order to effectively deliver carefully crafted cannabis products to an ever-thriving industry, one in which quantity is infinitely unmatched by quality. We believe that the strain is only as good as the breeder. Paying homage to those who craft the fine genetics found in many farms & nurseries around the globe is something that is not done enough, and something that we are passionate about. We strive to grow these incredible genetics as they were meant to be grown, with time and care.