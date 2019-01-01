About this product

This is our award winning Chakra Xtracts® CBD Isolate Slab™ in the Slab isolate form. This is derived from organically grown, Non-GMO, Pesticide free, US Certified hemp. This is THC free certified! Chakra Xtracts® CBD Isolate Slab™ is carefully extracted via a combination of a gentle supercritical CO2 extraction and through our patent pending isolation process in the wonderful state of COLORADO. We manufacture our oils in a registered FDA facility and we lab test all batches 3x for solvents, heavy metals, and potency throughout the process! Chakra Xtracts® CBD Isolate Slab™ is is EXTREMELY versatile for virtually UNLIMITED uses! It’s simply a very raw, pure form of CBD oil that can easily be added to anyone’s lifestyle. Dab the Isolate Slab™ in your favorite rig! Insert Isolate Slab™ it in a Wax Pen for portable dabs! Cumble the Isolate Slab™ on top of a Bowl! Roll some crushed Isolate Slab™ into your smokables! For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.