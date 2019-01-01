About this product

This is our award winning Chakra Xtracts® CBD MedTincture™ Oral Drops which contain organically grown, US Certified Legal, Registered, & Traceable Hemp from "Soil to Oil." Our MedTincture™ Drops are fused with our Chakra Xtracts® CBD oil, providing a quick and powerful formula. Chakra Xtracts® CBD MedTincture™ Drops are virtually taseless and has a organic coconut MCT Base! Chakra Xtracts® CBD MedTincture™ contain oil carefully extracted via a combination of a gentle supercritical CO2 extraction and through our patent pending isolation process in the wonderful state of COLORADO. We manufacture our oils in a registered FDA facility and we lab test all batches 3x for solvents, heavy metals, and potency throughout the process! Our chemists carefully infuse our award winning CBD isolate with organically made MCT Oil (Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil), all while preserving the molecular structure of the CBD. Our Chakra Xtracts® CBD MedTincture™ Contain NO THC. Chakra Xtracts® CBD MedTincture™ is EXTREMELY versatile for use anywhere, anytime! It’s discrete, and compact enough to keep it in your purse, pocket, or tavel bag for on the go relief. Make your daily CBD regiment easy with our MedTincture™ Drops! Place under your tongue for rapid absorption of CBD with maximum benefit. You can also cook with our CBD MedTincture™ , add it to your coffee, top salads, and much more! For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.