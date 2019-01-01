About this product

This is our award winning Chakra Xtracts® CBD SugarWax™ Full Spectrum Cannabinoids. It is extremely powerful, aromatic, and is extremely smooth for an exceptional experience! This is derived from organically grown, Non-GMO, Pesticide free, US Certified hemp form “Soil to Oil”. This is THC free certified. Chakra Xtracts® SugarWax™ is carefully extracted via a combination of a gentle supercritical CO2 extraction and through our patent pending isolation process in the wonderful state of COLORADO. We manufacture our oils in a registered FDA facility and we lab test all batches 3x for solvents, heavy metals, and potency throughout the process! Chakra Xtracts® SugarWax™ is carefully crafted in small batches weekly. Our chemists extract from our own farms Private Stock of Hemp that has higher concentrations of rare full spectrum cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, CBDV, CBN, and many more. Currently our Sugar wax is derived from Cherry Wine S1 and Special Sauce, as well as other proprietary strains we farm. Chakra Xtracts® SugarWax™ is is EXTREMELY versatile for virtually UNLIMITED uses! It’s simply a very raw, pure form of our full spectrum oil that can easily be added to anyone’s lifestyle. Dab SugarWax™ in your favorite rig! Insert SugarWax™ it in a Wax Pen for portable dabs! Sprinkle SugarWax™ on top of a Bowl! Roll SugarWax™ into your smokables! Cook SugarWax™ into your favorite oils! For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.