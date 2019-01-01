About this product

This is our award winning Chakra Xtracts® CBD TerpSlab™ in the Slab isolate form + our Naturally Derived Food Grade Terpenes. This is derived from organically grown, Non-GMO, Pesticide free, US Certified hemp. This is THC free certified! Chakra Xtracts® CBD TerpSlab™ is carefully extracted via a combination of a gentle supercritical CO2 extraction and through our patent pending isolation process in the wonderful state of COLORADO. We manufacture our oils in a registered FDA facility and we lab test all batches 3x for solvents, heavy metals, and potency throughout the process! Chakra Xtracts® CBD TerpSlab™ is carefully crafted in small batches weekly. Our chemists carefully infuse hand selected terpenes recommended by our flavorologists with our award winning Chakra Xtracts® CBD Slab™, all while preserving the molecular structure of the CBD and balancing the natural terpene profile. Our Food Grade terpenes are derived from various Organic Hemp Strains and Pure Organic A Grade Botanical Terpene Blends. Flavors Available: Tangie Super Lemon Haze Headband Kush Blueberry Kush Mango Kush Pineapple Express Chakra Xtracts® CBD TerpSlab™ is is EXTREMELY versatile for virtually UNLIMITED uses! It’s simply a very raw, pure form of oil with terpenes that can easily be added to anyone’s lifestyle. Dab the TerpSlab™ in your favorite rig! Insert TerpSlab™ it in a Wax Pen for portable dabs! Crumble TerpSlab™ on top of a Bowl! Roll TerpSlab™ into your smokables! For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.