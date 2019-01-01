About this product
CHAMP Peppermint CBD Oil is a natural dietary supplement for increased health and vitality. As a popular flavor, peppermint is cool and invigorating. Made from natural peppermint flavoring, you will enjoy the great taste and aroma of this nutritional hemp oil. - Peppermint flavored - Organic - Non-GMO - No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers - Non-psychoactive (Less than .02% THC) - Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency CHAMP is your best source for organically-grown, high-concentrate CBD oil in natural flavor. It’s safe, affordable, legal and easy to use. Perfect for stress, anxiety, pain and sleep related issues.
