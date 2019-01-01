 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Oil Liquid Capsules 15mg (30 count)

CBD Oil Liquid Capsules 15mg (30 count)

by Charlotte's Web

Write a review
Charlotte's Web Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Oil Liquid Capsules 15mg (30 count)

Buy Here

About this product

With our new liquid caps, the difference is clear: The only ingredients are Charlotte’s Web™ full-spectrum hemp extract and organic extra virgin olive oil. A secure band prevents leaks and the capsule is made to reduce oxidation and naturally maintain the integrity of its high-quality ingredients.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Charlotte's Web Logo
We are The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™. Our products are made with our full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD.