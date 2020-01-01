 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Orange Blossom CBD Oil Hemp Extract 17mg (30mL)
Orange Blossom CBD Oil Hemp Extract 17mg (30mL)

by Charlotte's Web

About this product

USA Grown Hemp Approx. 17mg of CBD per 1mL serving Dropper included The color of hemp extract CBD oil can vary from batch to batch. Charlotte's Web products do not use additives or dyes to standardize the color of our products. Instead we keep our CBD oil natural, the way nature intended. U.S. Hemp Authority Certified. Learn what that means and how to shop for CBD oil products with confidence. Charlotte's Web CBD oils are whole-plant extracts that include a variety of of beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids.

About this strain

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.  

About this brand

We are The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™. Our products are made with our full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD.