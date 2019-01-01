CBD OIL 1000 MG
$60.00MSRP
About this product
Here at Charmed Hemp we infuse our 99% CBD into a organic MCT oil. This provides the CBD to absorb into our digestive systems fast and easy. Our CBD oil is THC free and rich in CBD. Take one full dropper 1-2 times a day as needed.
About this brand
Charmed Hemp
We at Charmed Hemp believe in serving our neighbors in Baltimore with quality, high-end hemp and CBD products. Everything is locally grown, and made in house. All our products are test to ensure the most quality product, and transparent experience you can get in the hemp industry.