CBD Bath Bomb - 25mg
by Charmed HempWrite a review
$5.00MSRP
About this product
Our bath bombs are a great way to relax after a long day on your feet. We don’t use any food colorings or dyes in our bath bombs for safety to our bodies and less of a clean up.
About this brand
Charmed Hemp
We at Charmed Hemp believe in serving our neighbors in Baltimore with quality, high-end hemp and CBD products. Everything is locally grown, and made in house. All our products are test to ensure the most quality product, and transparent experience you can get in the hemp industry.