CBD Skin Balm
by Charmed HempWrite a review
About this product
This product is for topical use. Rub as needed on your muscles and joints. Contains simple ingredients all natural and organic. These ingredients include a formulation of cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil and citral terpenes. The Cbd is infused into the coconut oil to ensure an even distribution throughout the skin cream.
About this brand
Charmed Hemp
We at Charmed Hemp believe in serving our neighbors in Baltimore with quality, high-end hemp and CBD products. Everything is locally grown, and made in house. All our products are test to ensure the most quality product, and transparent experience you can get in the hemp industry.