Hemp Hash Rosin

by Charmed Hemp

Cannabinoids

THC
0.3%
CBD
65.0%
$50.00
About this product

Our hemp rosin is a cult favorite among concentrate enthusiasts here in Baltimore. It was even chosen for the "concentrate of the month" feature in the October 2019 issue of Maryland Leaf magazine. Our rosin is pressed from a proprietary blend hemp kief using a safe solventless extraction method that preserves the natural terpene profile of the kief blend.

About this brand

We at Charmed Hemp believe in serving our neighbors in Baltimore with quality, high-end hemp and CBD products. Everything is locally grown, and made in house. All our products are test to ensure the most quality product, and transparent experience you can get in the hemp industry.