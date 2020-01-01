Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$55.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.