 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pineberry Premium

Pineberry Premium

by Charmed Hemp

Write a review
Charmed Hemp Cannabis Flower Pineberry Premium

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
0.15%
CBD
18.0%
$7.99

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineberry

Pineberry

Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.

 

About this brand

Charmed Hemp Logo
We at Charmed Hemp believe in serving our neighbors in Baltimore with quality, high-end hemp and CBD products. Everything is locally grown, and made in house. All our products are test to ensure the most quality product, and transparent experience you can get in the hemp industry.