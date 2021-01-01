 Loading…

Green Apple Green Hornet Gummies 1000mg 10-pack

by Cheeba Chews

About this product

This well-balanced hybrid, named after the famous masked crime-fighter, is a cross of Sour Diesel and OG with a sweet and earthy flavor. Its effects are relaxing and uplifting, stimulating mental clarity and creativity and sometimes invoking the giggles. Recommended for treating depression, fatigue or stress.

About this brand

The Original Chocolate Taffy, Marijuana-infused edible, known as Cheeba Chews™ was first cooked in Colorado with a simple question, "Why can't anyone make a consistently infused edible for patients in need?" What was about to happen, no one expected.

