 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Sweet & Low Hand Pipe

Sweet & Low Hand Pipe

by Cheech & Chong Glass

Write a review
Cheech & Chong Glass Smoking Pipes Sweet & Low Hand Pipe

$37.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

- made of 100% borosilicate glass

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cheech & Chong Glass Logo
Hey man, if you're looking for Officially Licensed Genuine Cheech & Chong™ Glass, you've come to the right spot! Our products are personally endorsed and the ONLY glass company licensed by Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin! This legendary comedy duo aims to improve your smoking experience once again with their first officially licensed and certified original Cheech & Chong™ Glass smoke products. Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong are extremely excited to launch their signature line of Cheech & Chong™ Glass hand pipes, water pipes and bubblers made from 100% quality borosilicate glass and far out colours and designs. You’ll want to add these collector pieces to your smoking portfolio, man! Smoke with the Originals, Smoke with Cheech & Chong™ Glass.