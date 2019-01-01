 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. GROW

GROW

by Cheech & Chong Grooming

Write a review
Cheech & Chong Grooming Hemp CBD Bath & Body GROW

$39.00MSRP

About this product

Cheech & Chong’s GROW is a 100% pure and natural beard oil is made with Hemp Seed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Organic Castor Seed Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Black Cumin Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, & Vitamin E that regrows, thickens and adds fullness to your beard with every use. Add this unscented product to your beard daily and work into your skin to stimulate hair growth and to thicken and condition your existing beard hair. Cheech and Chong Grooming Products are designed and manufactured in the United states to meet the high possible quality standard. We are a top quality grooming company that uses the highest quality natural & organic ingredients.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cheech & Chong Grooming Logo
Cheech and Chong products are proudly formulated and manufactured in the United States to meet the highest standards of quality and function. Our company is US. owned and operated.