Feeling zapped? AC/DC is here to help smooth out life’s edges. Grown under the sun by Foothill River Farms, this High CBD strain will bring a touch of tranquility to your day. TYPE: High CBD CBD: 65.5% THC: 3.7% CANNABINOIDS: 74.4% TERPENES: 2.5% GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms REGION: Nevada RELEASE DATE: 04/30/2021
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
