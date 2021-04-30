 Loading…

Hybrid

AC/DC Cartridge 0.5g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges AC/DC Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Feeling zapped? AC/DC is here to help smooth out life’s edges. Grown under the sun by Foothill River Farms, this High CBD strain will bring a touch of tranquility to your day. TYPE: High CBD CBD: 65.5% THC: 3.7% CANNABINOIDS: 74.4% TERPENES: 2.5% GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms REGION: Nevada RELEASE DATE: 04/30/2021

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

About this strain

ACDC

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy

