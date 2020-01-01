Puffco Plus
Sweet tooth? Help yourself to a big ol’ puff of Birthday Cake. The light creaminess of this indica hybrid will leave you fully glazed and slightly amused. Baked, just like a cake. A cross between two classic favorites that captures a sweetness from the cherry pie and the high you love from GSC. Our first release sold out quickly and this batch is even better. Moon made farm’s award winning terpene rich flower makes great vapes! TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 71.23% CBD: 0.44% CANNABINOIDS: 77.15% TERPENES: 3.97% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt
Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.