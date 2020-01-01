 Loading…

  5. Birthday Cake 1g Vape Cartridge
Birthday Cake 1g Vape Cartridge

Sweet tooth? Help yourself to a big ol’ puff of Birthday Cake. The light creaminess of this indica hybrid will leave you fully glazed and slightly amused. Baked, just like a cake. A cross between two classic favorites that captures a sweetness from the cherry pie and the high you love from GSC. Our first release sold out quickly and this batch is even better. Moon made farm’s award winning terpene rich flower makes great vapes! TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 71.23% CBD: 0.44% CANNABINOIDS: 77.15% TERPENES: 3.97% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake
Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.