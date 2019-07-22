aatos.manna
on July 22nd, 2019
Be prepared to take a journey with this incredible vape. Chemistry's Blood Orange Kush is an experience unto itself. Lovely taste too.
Clear your schedule or Blood Orange Kush will do it for you. This powerful indica’s candied citrus vapor is a hyperdimensional journey to the outer recesses of inner space and back again. Ready for a ride? TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 72.4% CANNABINOIDS: 76.8% TERPENES: 4.37% GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019
on July 12th, 2019
Blood Orange Kush is a delicious, dynamic citrus, catatonic vape cartridge. The delicious earthy, spicy, orange flavor of this vape is seriously unique. The tase and effects from the Alpenglow flower are both preserved, in this bold and bodacious Chemistry. vape cartridge.
on July 11th, 2019
Citrus flavors with a lot of depth on this heavy duty indica. This one may put you to sleep...