Blood Orange Kush Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

About this product

Clear your schedule or Blood Orange Kush will do it for you. This powerful indica’s candied citrus vapor is a hyperdimensional journey to the outer recesses of inner space and back again. Ready for a ride? TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 72.4% CANNABINOIDS: 76.8% TERPENES: 4.37% GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019

4 customer reviews

aatos.manna

Be prepared to take a journey with this incredible vape. Chemistry's Blood Orange Kush is an experience unto itself. Lovely taste too.

Corinne8Dev8

Blood Orange Kush is a delicious, dynamic citrus, catatonic vape cartridge. The delicious earthy, spicy, orange flavor of this vape is seriously unique. The tase and effects from the Alpenglow flower are both preserved, in this bold and bodacious Chemistry. vape cartridge.

freshpep

Citrus flavors with a lot of depth on this heavy duty indica. This one may put you to sleep...

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.