  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blue Diamondz Crystalline

Blue Diamondz Crystalline

by Chemistry.

About this product

Wound up? Worry not! Blue Diamondz will mellow your mood with its earthy sweet deliciousness. Treat yourself to this super relaxed, but surprisingly sociable indica at the end of a long-ass day. You’ve earned it. THC: 78.3% CANNABINOIDS: 88.6% TERPENES: 3.6% GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms RELEASE DATE: 12/7/2018

2 customer reviews

freshpep

Beautiful crystal formation. Dabs hella clean.

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.