freshpep
on July 11th, 2019
Beautiful crystal formation. Dabs hella clean.
Wound up? Worry not! Blue Diamondz will mellow your mood with its earthy sweet deliciousness. Treat yourself to this super relaxed, but surprisingly sociable indica at the end of a long-ass day. You’ve earned it. THC: 78.3% CANNABINOIDS: 88.6% TERPENES: 3.6% GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms RELEASE DATE: 12/7/2018
on July 11th, 2019
One hitter quitter!