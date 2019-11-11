About this product
Turn on, tune in and drop out with Blue Kush. The grounded vibrations of this sativa hybrid are clear, but relaxed and a little daydreamy. Unlock your inner Zen master with her spicy-sweet vapor. TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 82.8% CANNABINOIDS: 86.8% TERPENES: 6.6% EXPERIENCE: #ZEN, #DIVINE, #FLOW GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs REGION: Mendocino County RELEASE DATE: 11/11/19
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.