Do-Si-Glue Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Do-Si-Glue Vape Cartridge

About this product

Bred deep in the hills of Anderson Valley, Do-Si-Glue crosses two relaxing and euphoric classics: Do-Si-Dos and Original Glue. This pungent yet sweet indica is sure to have you stuck to your couch. Anderson Valley’s temperate climate not only produces amazing Pinot Noir, it also shows in the cannabis terps. TYPE: Indica THC: 63.7% CBD: 0.31% CANNABINOIDS: 69.8% TERPENES: 5.4% GROWN BY: Croft Farms REGION: Mendocino – Anderson Valley

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.