Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Known for their fuel focused strains, Humboldt’s Rebel Grown has cultivated the perfect heavy-hitting indica hybrid. Double OG Chem provides a calm, soothing buzz, great for unwinding after a long day. TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 72.22% CBD: 0.33% CANNABINOIDS: 79.1% TERPENES: 4.8% GROWN BY: Rebel Grown REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2020
Be the first to review this product.