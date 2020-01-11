 Loading…

Double OG Chem Cartridge 0.5g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Double OG Chem Cartridge 0.5g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Known for their fuel focused strains, Humboldt’s Rebel Grown has cultivated the perfect heavy-hitting indica hybrid. Double OG Chem provides a calm, soothing buzz, great for unwinding after a long day. TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 72.22% CBD: 0.33% CANNABINOIDS: 79.1% TERPENES: 4.8% GROWN BY: Rebel Grown REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2020

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

