  5. Forbidden Fruit Cartridge 0.5g
Forbidden Fruit Cartridge 0.5g

by Chemistry.

About this product

A perfect mix of Cherry Pie’s musky yet sweet undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors, Forbidden Fruit hits hard between the eyes and will leave you in a haze of tropical goodness. TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 80.18% CBD: 0.269% CANNABINOIDS: 83.7% TERPENES: 2.7% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2020

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

