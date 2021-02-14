 Loading…

  Forbidden Watermelonz Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

Forbidden Watermelonz Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Cannabis Pre-rolls Forbidden Watermelonz Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

What happens when you cross Forbidden Fruit and Watermelon Zkittlez, two of the most flavorful cannabis strains on earth? You get Forbidden Watermelonz! Moon Made Farms sourced seeds from the 2018 Emerald Cup and worked two seasons to pheno-hunt the best flavors and effects. The results are a fruit forward hybrid that will tempt even the purest souls. Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint. *Made with Sun+Earth certified flower* TYPE: Hybrid THC: 26.8% CANNABINOIDS: 29.6% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

