Hybrid

Grease Monkey Cartridge 1g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Grease Monkey Cartridge 1g
Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Grease Monkey Cartridge 1g

Moon Made Farms brings us another potent cultivar. The fuel-forward inhale finished by an exhale of the sweet and pungent Cookies & Cream is sure to satisfy your cannabis cravings. ☀️ Made with Sun+Earth Certified flower. Find out more about Sun+Earth and how you can support their mission here: https://sunandearth.org/donate TYPE: Hybrid THC: 77.14% CBD: 0.35% CANNABINOIDS: 85.89% TERPENES: 2.9% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2020

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

Grease Monkey

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

