 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Harle-Tsu CBD Tincture

Harle-Tsu CBD Tincture

by Chemistry.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Harle-Tsu CBD Tincture
Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Harle-Tsu CBD Tincture

Find Us

About this product

Life feeling heavy? Get on the good foot with Harle-Tsu. This high CBD, full-spectrum tincture will lighten the load and illuminate your day. Per 1mL Dose: 8.4mg CBD | 4.1mg CBDa | 0mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms COUNTY: Humboldt HARVEST: Summer 2018

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Harle-Tsu

Harle-Tsu
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.