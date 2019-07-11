sooper_cooper
on July 11th, 2019
Amazing full-spectrum CBD tincture!
Life feeling heavy? Get on the good foot with Harle-Tsu. This high CBD, full-spectrum tincture will lighten the load and illuminate your day. Per 1mL Dose: 8.4mg CBD | 4.1mg CBDa | 0mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms COUNTY: Humboldt HARVEST: Summer 2018
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.