Hisbiscus Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Vaping Vape Pens Hisbiscus Vape Cartridge

Experts in flavorful genetics, Esensia Gardens nurtured this herbal hybrid in Hopland, California. The balanced terpene profile of Hibiscus is a true gem and will perk you up anytime - morning, noon, or night. Esensia Gardens is based out of Hopland California, taking 2 top 20 awards in the 2019 emerald cup. The hibiscus’s rounded terpene profile is a true gem, the equivalent parts of limonene and terpinolene finish off the myrcene dominant profile. TYPE: Hybrid THC: 85.6% CBD: 0.33% CANNABINOIDS: 92.1% TERPENES: 5.1% GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.