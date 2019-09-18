About this product
Lady Benbow is a kind and loving nurturer. She’ll gently tend to your needs with the warm and comforting embrace of a true healer. Her vibe is tranquil, just like her sweet soul. Per 1mL Dose: 7.9 mg CBD | 4.6 mg CBDa | .75 mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.