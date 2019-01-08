 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lady Benbow Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Lady Benbow Vape Cartridge
Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Lady Benbow Vape Cartridge

Lady Benbow is a kind and loving nurturer. She’ll gently tend to your needs with the warm and comforting embrace of a true healer. Her tropical CBD vapor is sweet, just like her soul. TYPE: High CBD CBD: 67% THC: 5% CANNABINOIDS: 79.3% TERPENES: 6.77% EXPERIENCE: #FLOW, #RELIEF, #SMILE GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farm REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 08/01/2019

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.