Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This high THC sativa from Heartrock Mountain Farm brings in the unique qualities of ruderalis as an autoflower. Lion’s Claw will make you feel like the king of the highest jungle. Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only. Per 1mL Dose: 24.09 mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Heartrock Mountain Farm
Be the first to review this product.