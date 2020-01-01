 Loading…

Lion's Claw THC Tincture

by Chemistry.

Lion's Claw THC Tincture by Chemistry.

About this product

This high THC sativa from Heartrock Mountain Farm brings in the unique qualities of ruderalis as an autoflower. Lion’s Claw will make you feel like the king of the highest jungle. Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only. Per 1mL Dose: 24.09 mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Heartrock Mountain Farm

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.