About this product
Under pressure? Blow off some steam with Paradise Punch. This delightfully balanced sativa hybrid has a berry delicious vibe finely tuned to the intergalactic frequency of chill. TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 65.7% CANNABINOIDS: 70.8% TERPENES: 3.58% EXPERIENCE: #CHATTY, #CREATE, #FLOW GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 08/01/2019
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.