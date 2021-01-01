Pineapple Upside Down Cake Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g
Another unique terpene profile strain from Humboldt Seed Company. This plant smells exactly like its namesake, thanks to its unique mix of Ocimene, Limonene, and Carene terpenes. A cross between Pineapple Train Wreck and Cookie Monster, Pineapple Upside Down Cake will transport you right into euphoria. With smells reminiscent of Grandma’s signature dessert, this dank AF strain is anything but boring. It’s been known to offer help with chronic pain, inflammation, and leave you with a long lasting high and lots of giggles. *Made with Sun+Earth certified flower* TYPE: Sativa THC: 31.44% CANNABINOIDS: 35.34% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farm REGION: Humboldt
Chemistry.
