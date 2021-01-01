 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Pineapple Upside Down Cake Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Cannabis Pre-rolls Pineapple Upside Down Cake Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g

About this product

Another unique terpene profile strain from Humboldt Seed Company. This plant smells exactly like its namesake, thanks to its unique mix of Ocimene, Limonene, and Carene terpenes. A cross between Pineapple Train Wreck and Cookie Monster, Pineapple Upside Down Cake will transport you right into euphoria. With smells reminiscent of Grandma’s signature dessert, this dank AF strain is anything but boring. It’s been known to offer help with chronic pain, inflammation, and leave you with a long lasting high and lots of giggles. *Made with Sun+Earth certified flower* TYPE: Sativa THC: 31.44% CANNABINOIDS: 35.34% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farm REGION: Humboldt

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

