Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g
by Chemistry.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Another unique terpene profile strain from Humboldt Seed Company. This plant smells exactly like its namesake, thanks to its unique mix of Ocimene, Limonene, and Carene terpenes. A cross between Pineapple Train Wreck and Cookie Monster, Pineapple Upside Down Cake will transport you right into euphoria. With smells reminiscent of Grandma’s signature dessert, this dank AF strain is anything but boring. It’s been known to offer help with chronic pain, inflammation, and leave you with a long lasting high and lots of giggles. TYPE: Sativa THC: 31% CANNABINOIDS: 31% GROWN BY: Reign Trough Farms REGION: Mendocino LINEAGE: Purple Trainwreck x Cookie Monster LIVE RESIN: Radicle Herbs RELEASE DATE: 4/20/2021
About this brand
Chemistry.
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Terpenes
- Ocimene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.