aatos.manna
on July 22nd, 2019
Super delicious. Very social, up lift too. This is a great daytime vape. Highly functional.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Crush it with Pineapple Wonder(ful). The tropical vibes from this playfully bright sativa will have you deep in the pocket and fully owning your day. Go on, get ya some! TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 74.3% CANNABINOIDS: 78.1% TERPENES: 4.14% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019
on July 22nd, 2019
Super delicious. Very social, up lift too. This is a great daytime vape. Highly functional.
on July 11th, 2019
Super fruity. Tropical beach vibes.
on July 11th, 2019
This is a true Full-Spectrum vape. All the cannabinoids and terps, no filler.