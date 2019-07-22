 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Wonder Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Crush it with Pineapple Wonder(ful). The tropical vibes from this playfully bright sativa will have you deep in the pocket and fully owning your day. Go on, get ya some! TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 74.3% CANNABINOIDS: 78.1% TERPENES: 4.14% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019

4 customer reviews

aatos.manna

Super delicious. Very social, up lift too. This is a great daytime vape. Highly functional.

robby.c

This is a true Full-Spectrum vape. All the cannabinoids and terps, no filler.

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.