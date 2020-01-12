 Loading…

Pink Jesus

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Cannabis Pre-rolls Pink Jesus
About this product

Hear ye, hear ye. Let it be known that She Has Resin. The single origin infused, Pink Jesus envelops you with a warm hug, while gently welcoming you to a sparkly, cerebral realm. She, like her aura, has notes of lavender and raspberry, leaving you feeling like you’ve just been saved. A holy trinity of live resin infusion, sun grown flower, and Pink Jesus herself, welcoming you with open arms. Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint. TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 33.3% CANNABINOIDS: 37% GROWN BY: Sonoma Hills Farm REGION: Sonoma RELEASE DATE: 12/01/2020

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

