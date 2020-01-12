Sunshine #4 Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$16.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Hear ye, hear ye. Let it be known that She Has Resin. The single origin infused, Pink Jesus envelops you with a warm hug, while gently welcoming you to a sparkly, cerebral realm. She, like her aura, has notes of lavender and raspberry, leaving you feeling like you’ve just been saved. A holy trinity of live resin infusion, sun grown flower, and Pink Jesus herself, welcoming you with open arms. Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint. TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 33.3% CANNABINOIDS: 37% GROWN BY: Sonoma Hills Farm REGION: Sonoma RELEASE DATE: 12/01/2020
Be the first to review this product.