About this product
Activate your feline senses with Pink Puma. The stimulating buzz of this sativa-dominant hybrid pounces upon the third eye like a frisky cat. Its spiced rose essence is like catnip, but for humans. TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 75.5% CANNABINOIDS: 79.6% TERPENES: 5.6% EXPERIENCE: #STRETCH, #SWEAT, #MOTIVATE GROWN BY: Lazy Moon Ranch REGION: Mendocino County RELEASE DATE: 09/09/2019
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.