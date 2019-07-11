freshpep
on July 11th, 2019
Strong dab with knockout power.
Bust out your sweats! Purple Punch delivers a knockout blow, straight to the couch. Flavor? Like a glass of sweet mulled wine. But don’t fret! No gnarly hangovers with this indica hybrid, just a sound night’s sleep. And maybe a case of the munchies. THC: 74.4% CANNABINOIDS: 84.5% TERPENES: 5.74% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms RELEASE DATE: 12/7/2018
Purple Punch is some of the most fire stuff I’ve gotten my hands!
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.