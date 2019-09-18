 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Purple Punch THC Tincture

Purple Punch THC Tincture

by Chemistry.

Write a review
Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Purple Punch THC Tincture
Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Purple Punch THC Tincture
Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Purple Punch THC Tincture

Find Us

About this product

Bust out your sweats! Purple Punch delivers a knockout blow, straight to the couch. But don’t fret! No gnarly hangovers with this indica hybrid, just a sound night’s sleep. And maybe a serious case of the munchies. Per 1mL Dose: 24 mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.