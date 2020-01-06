Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Today’s forecast? A deluge of sweet and skunky good vibes courtesy of Rainmaker. Wade into a mellow mood with this indica hybrid. TYPE: Indica Hybrid THC: 78.18% CBD: 0.32% CANNABINOIDS: 85.6% TERPENES: 2.3% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 06/01/2020
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.