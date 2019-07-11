freshpep
on July 11th, 2019
Tangy and delicious.
Running on empty? Gas up and go with this uplifting and highly functional sativa. Classic diesel up front, citrus on the back. Sour Tangie will get you moving again. THC: 69.7% CANNABINOIDS: 79.7% TERPENES: 6.6% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms RELEASE DATE: 12/7/2018
on July 11th, 2019
You haven't experienced Sour Tangie until you've dabbed Sour Tangie.
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.