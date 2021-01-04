 Loading…

Spyrock OG Diamond Infused Pre-roll 1g

by Chemistry.

Spyrock OG Diamond Infused Pre-roll 1g

This heavy Sativa hails from the classic Spyrock area of Mendocino. Pure OG, fuel, and spice; a rocketship of a strain that will take over your head and make you forget about any stresses hanging around from the day. A classic diesel scent, with a peppery pine flavor, Spyrock OG offers an uplifting, energetic high, mixed with a deep body relaxation. A great option to give your mood a boost, help you tap into your creativity and leave you happy and high without the daze. TYPE: Sativa THC: 32.56% CANNABINOIDS: 36.58% GROWN BY: Sonoma Hills Farm REGION: Sonoma LINEAGE: SFV OG x Unknown OG RELEASE DATE: 4/1/2021

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

