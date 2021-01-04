Spyrock OG Diamond Infused Pre-roll 1g
This heavy Sativa hails from the classic Spyrock area of Mendocino. Pure OG, fuel, and spice; a rocketship of a strain that will take over your head and make you forget about any stresses hanging around from the day. A classic diesel scent, with a peppery pine flavor, Spyrock OG offers an uplifting, energetic high, mixed with a deep body relaxation. A great option to give your mood a boost, help you tap into your creativity and leave you happy and high without the daze. TYPE: Sativa THC: 32.56% CANNABINOIDS: 36.58% GROWN BY: Sonoma Hills Farm REGION: Sonoma LINEAGE: SFV OG x Unknown OG RELEASE DATE: 4/1/2021
Chemistry.
