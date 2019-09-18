 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Sweet Retreat THCA Tincture

Sweet Retreat THCA Tincture

by Chemistry.

Write a review
Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Sweet Retreat THCA Tincture
Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Sweet Retreat THCA Tincture

Find Us

About this product

Make some room in your medicine cabinet for Sweet Retreat. This thoughtful blend of non-psychoactive THCa alongside a microdose of THC has been known to deliver sweet relief from a myriad of minor aches, pains and inflammation without the high. Pro tip? Combine with one of our full-spectrum CBD tinctures. Per 1mL Dose: 10mg THCa | 1mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Bablon Farms RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.