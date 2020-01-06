 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Tar Hill Pink Lemonade

by Chemistry.

Summer heat getting to you? Cool off with this refreshingly bright & balanced hybrid. Brewed from Emerald Cup winning genetics, Tar Hill Pink Lemonade will leave you breezy, buzzed, and carefree. TYPE: Balanced Hybrid THC: 73.92% CBD: 0.29% CANNABINOIDS: 77.4% TERPENES: 4.4% GROWN BY: Tar Hill Family Farms REGION: Mendocino RELEASE DATE: 06/01/2020

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.