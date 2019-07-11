freshpep
on July 11th, 2019
Great for aches and pains. No need for high calorie edibles to get my dose.
Global state of affairs got you on edge? Chill out with Trident. We nicknamed it “The Peacemaker” for good reason. CBD for the people! Per 1mL Dose: 6mg CBD | 3.8mg CBDa | 2.9mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms COUNTY: Humboldt HARVEST: Summer 2018
on July 11th, 2019
Great for help with sleeping.
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.