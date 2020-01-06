 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tsunami Dog Vape Cartridge

Tsunami Dog Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Write a review
Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Tsunami Dog Vape Cartridge
Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Tsunami Dog Vape Cartridge
Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Tsunami Dog Vape Cartridge

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ride a tidal wave of good vibes with Tsunami Dog. This high CBD cart will bring harmony to your day without leaving you baked. Like a true friend, Tsunami Dog is always there when you need it. TYPE: High CBD THC: 5.22% CBD: 69.65% CANNABINOIDS: 83.7% TERPENES: 2.8% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 06/01/2020

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.