  Home
  Shop
  Edibles
  Tinctures & sublingual
  Vanilla Frosting Tincture
Hybrid

Vanilla Frosting Tincture

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Vanilla Frosting Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Creamy and smooth, Vanilla Frosting is a potent strain that will have you relaxed and ready to eat cake! Baked in the hills of Humboldt, this indica hybrid was grown under the sun, in the soil, and without chemicals. Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only. ☀️ Made with Sun+Earth Certified flower. Find out more about Sun+Earth and how you can support their mission here: https://sunandearth.org/donate Per 1mL Dose: 22.74 mg THC Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Briceland Forest Farm RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2020

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

About this strain

Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla Frosting
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

