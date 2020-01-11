Feel Relaxed THC Indica Tincture
by The Feel Collection
Creamy and smooth, Vanilla Frosting is a potent strain that will have you relaxed and ready to eat cake! Baked in the hills of Humboldt, this indica hybrid was grown under the sun, in the soil, and without chemicals. Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only. ☀️ Made with Sun+Earth Certified flower. Find out more about Sun+Earth and how you can support their mission here: https://sunandearth.org/donate Per 1mL Dose: 22.74 mg THC Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Briceland Forest Farm RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2020
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
