Hybrid

XJ-13 1g Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

XJ-13 1g Vape Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Slay your to-do list with XJ-13. This lime sherbet sativa has an uplifting, focused buzz. Need to get shit done? This is your strain. XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. Induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. The unique terp profile hits you with a heavy terpinolene, caryophyllene and a rarely seen ocimene. TYPE: Sativa THC: 79.95% CBD: 0.37% CANNABINOIDS: 85.90% TERPENES: 6.36% GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms REGION: Humboldt

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.