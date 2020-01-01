Puffco Plus
Slay your to-do list with XJ-13. This lime sherbet sativa has an uplifting, focused buzz. Need to get shit done? This is your strain. XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. Induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. The unique terp profile hits you with a heavy terpinolene, caryophyllene and a rarely seen ocimene. TYPE: Sativa THC: 79.95% CBD: 0.37% CANNABINOIDS: 85.90% TERPENES: 6.36% GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms REGION: Humboldt
XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.