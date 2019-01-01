 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
250 MG Citrus Tinture, CBD

by Cherry Blossom CBD

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Cherry Blossom’s broad spectrum tincture is made from whole plant extract and is a simple, all natural sublingual with only five ingredients…yes 5 ingredients... and a powerful concentration of cannabinoids! When introduced into your daily regimen, can help your body continually operate in a state of focused relief. Total health and wellness require more than just treating symptoms as they arise, a proactive daily regimen, .5-1 full dropper daily, to promote total health and help you achieve temporary relief of pain and discomfort BEFORE you are suffering. Whether you take it every day or only as needed, Cherry Blossom’s whole plant extraction offers your body all the great things that CBD has to offer.

About this brand

Life is hectic. Pain is exhausting. It doesn’t matter if you are a family of 4 or single, daily life can be overwhelming. Add family, friends and work needs with physical pain, your body is drained. One step to find “you” again is to make cannabidiol (CBD) part of your daily routine. CBD can be used to supplement your overall health. Nature is the chemist, not a scientist in a pharmaceutical lab. Cherry Blossom CBD products are naturally crafted so you can find you again, naturally