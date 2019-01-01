 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Cotton Candy Gummies, 300 MG total CBD

Cotton Candy Gummies, 300 MG total CBD

by Cherry Blossom CBD

Gummies seem to be everywhere these days, even in medicines but so many people cannot enjoy them due to dietary or restrictions or other various reasons. We heard you and came up with a true combination of taste, social responsibility, nutrition and effectiveness! Cherry Blossom’s juice-fueled gummies are gluten free, 100% gelatin free and made with all-organic fruit and vegetable juices! Yes, you read that correctly…100% GELATIN FREE! Our pectin-based recipe is an industry leading formulation resulting in a both flavorful and effective way to absorb CBD. As we know gummies are always fun and ours come in (3) fun flavors: Strawberry, Cotton Candy and Mixed Berry! As with all our other products, Cherry Blossom’s high dosage CBD gummies are made from full spectrum MCT oil and US grown and processed hemp extract. Available in a 300mg/30 count bottle, one to three per month depending on need should do wonders for the body and mind while offering fantastic flavor. Logging in at a lean 15 calories and a mere 2g of sugar per gummy, you can enjoy them without any guilt as well.

Life is hectic. Pain is exhausting. It doesn’t matter if you are a family of 4 or single, daily life can be overwhelming. Add family, friends and work needs with physical pain, your body is drained. One step to find “you” again is to make cannabidiol (CBD) part of your daily routine. CBD can be used to supplement your overall health. Nature is the chemist, not a scientist in a pharmaceutical lab. Cherry Blossom CBD products are naturally crafted so you can find you again, naturally